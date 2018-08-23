Deivi Grullon Named to Post-Season Eastern League All-Star Team
August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Eastern League has announced Reading Fightin Phils catcher Deivi Grullon has been named to the post-season Eastern League All-Star Team. The Eastern League has also named the rest of the post-season All-Star Team. Grullon is the lone Fightin Phils representative.
At the time of the announcement, Grullon has been hitting .287 with 21 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 13 doubles and a .547 slugging percentage. He's currently third in the Eastern League in home runs. He was named to the Eastern League All-Star game and participated in the home run derby. He hit an impressive 25 home runs (14 in the first round and 11 in the final round) to win the derby.
Grullon's defense has also been solid as he has thrown out 30% of base stealers, which ranks seventh in the Eastern League. He's worked with various pitchers who have been promoted to either Philadelphia and Triple-A, Lehigh Valley.
Here's the full list of the post-season Eastern League All-Star Team:
C: Deivi Grullon, Reading
1B: Will Craig, Altoona
2B: Cavan Biggio, New Hampshire
3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Altoona and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., New Hampshire
SS: Bob Bichette, New Hampshire
OF: Harold Ramirez, New Hampshire
OF: Trey Amburgey, Trenton
OF: Jonathan Davis, New Hampshire
DH: Corban Joseph, Bowie
UTL: Levi Michael, Binghamton
RH SP: Jordan Romano, New Hampshire
LH SP: Keegan Akin, Bowie
RP: Matt Pierpont, Hartford
America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region. Individual and group tickets for the 2018 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2018
- Yard Goats Closer Matt Pierpont Named to 2018 Eastern League All-Star Team - Hartford Yard Goats
- Akin, Joseph Named Eastern League Postseason All-Stars - Bowie Baysox
- Trey Amburgey Named Eastern League Postseason All-Star - Trenton Thunder
- 2018 Eastern League All-Star Team Announced - EL
- Michael Named Eastern League Postseason All-Star - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- League-High Six Fisher Cats Voted to Season Ending All-Star Team - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Deivi Grullon Named to Post-Season Eastern League All-Star Team - Reading Fightin Phils
- Craig, Hayes Named Eastern League Season-Ending All-Stars - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.