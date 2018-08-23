Deivi Grullon Named to Post-Season Eastern League All-Star Team

August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - The Eastern League has announced Reading Fightin Phils catcher Deivi Grullon has been named to the post-season Eastern League All-Star Team. The Eastern League has also named the rest of the post-season All-Star Team. Grullon is the lone Fightin Phils representative.

At the time of the announcement, Grullon has been hitting .287 with 21 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 13 doubles and a .547 slugging percentage. He's currently third in the Eastern League in home runs. He was named to the Eastern League All-Star game and participated in the home run derby. He hit an impressive 25 home runs (14 in the first round and 11 in the final round) to win the derby.

Grullon's defense has also been solid as he has thrown out 30% of base stealers, which ranks seventh in the Eastern League. He's worked with various pitchers who have been promoted to either Philadelphia and Triple-A, Lehigh Valley.

Here's the full list of the post-season Eastern League All-Star Team:

C: Deivi Grullon, Reading

1B: Will Craig, Altoona

2B: Cavan Biggio, New Hampshire

3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Altoona and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., New Hampshire

SS: Bob Bichette, New Hampshire

OF: Harold Ramirez, New Hampshire

OF: Trey Amburgey, Trenton

OF: Jonathan Davis, New Hampshire

DH: Corban Joseph, Bowie

UTL: Levi Michael, Binghamton

RH SP: Jordan Romano, New Hampshire

LH SP: Keegan Akin, Bowie

RP: Matt Pierpont, Hartford

Individual and group tickets for the 2018 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2018

