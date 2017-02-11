Defenseman Paul LaDue Returns to Reign

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Paul LaDue to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today.

The 24-year-old LaDue (born Sept. 6, 1992) is a 6-2, 201-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., who appeared in two games during his first NHL call-up, recording his first NHL point (assist), Feb. 9 at Florida. His first NHL game came on Feb. 7 at Tampa Bay.

Selected in the sixth-round (181st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, LaDue has appeared in 36 games during his rookie season with Ontario, posting 18 points (6-1218) and 26 penalty minutes. At the time of his recall he ranked tied for first in goals and third in assists among team defensemen. Among AHL rookie defensemen he ranked fifth in goals, tied for ninth in assists, tied for eighth in points and tied for second in power play goals (four; tied for ninth among all AHL defensemen).

The Reign travel to San Jose, California on Sunday, February 12 to battle the San Jose Barracuda at 5:00 p.m. at SAP Center. Catch all the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com!

The Reign open a four-game homestand and return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, February 15 to host the Iowa Wild for the first time in team history at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with a Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack

