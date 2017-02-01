Defenseman Paul LaDue Earns First NHL Call-Up

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled defenseman Paul LaDue from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings President/General Manager Dean Lombardi announced today.

The 24-year-old LaDue (born Sept. 6, 1992) is a 6-2, 201-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., who has appeared in 36 games during his rookie season with Ontario, posting 18 points (6-1218) and 26 penalty minutes. At the time of his recall he ranked tied for first in goals and third in assists among team defensemen. Among AHL rookie defensemen he ranked fifth in goals, tied for ninth in assists, tied for eighth in points and tied for second in power play goals (four; tied for ninth among all AHL defensemen).

Selected in the sixth-round (181st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, LaDue played last season for the University of North Dakota, winning a National Championship during his junior season. He posted 19 points (5-1419) in 41 games, including an assist in the National Championship game. LaDue has yet to appear in an NHL game. He will wear number 38 (last player to wear number 38 was Kevin Dallman).

