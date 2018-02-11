Defenseman Nolan De Jong Called up to AHL's Rampage
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that defenseman Nolan De Jong has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 22 year-old has notched one goal and five assists in 43 games with Colorado this season.
De Jong was a 7th round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and spent four seasons at the University of Michigan, serving as team captain during his senior year.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner led all Big Ten defensemen with a plus-minus rating of +22 during his junior season with the Wolverines. De Jong finished his NCAA career with 39 points and a +33 rating in 124 total contests. De Jong also spent two seasons at the junior level with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, finishing with 41 points in 107 games.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho to take on the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, February 14th at 7:05pm MT.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2018
- Thunder Loses Defensive Battle in Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Motte, Mallards Upend Komets in Shootout - Quad City Mallards
- Defenseman Nolan De Jong Called up to AHL's Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Fuel Bounce Back to Earn Series Split with Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Monarchs Top Stingrays, 2-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Wings Can't Overcome First-Period Deficit in Loss to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Monarchs Force Series Split, Top Rays in OT - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Muse Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Fall in Weekend Finale, 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Fall Short in Comeback Bid against Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Weekend with First-Ever Trip to Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Solve Solar Bears Spell - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Admirals Host Rare Sunday Afternoon Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 11 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers at Solar Bears Game Day Snap Shot, February 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Blades Pretty in Pink with 4-1 Win over Allen - Florida Everblades
- Stevenson Scores Twice in OT Loss at Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.