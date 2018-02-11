Defenseman Nolan De Jong Called up to AHL's Rampage

February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that defenseman Nolan De Jong has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 22 year-old has notched one goal and five assists in 43 games with Colorado this season.

De Jong was a 7th round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and spent four seasons at the University of Michigan, serving as team captain during his senior year.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner led all Big Ten defensemen with a plus-minus rating of +22 during his junior season with the Wolverines. De Jong finished his NCAA career with 39 points and a +33 rating in 124 total contests. De Jong also spent two seasons at the junior level with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, finishing with 41 points in 107 games.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho to take on the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, February 14th at 7:05pm MT.

