Defenseman Mason Geertsen Assigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced on Thursday that defenseman Mason Geertsen has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. A 4th round draft pick of the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has appeared in 12 contests with the Rampage this season, posting 26 penalty minutes. In total, the 21 year-old has seen action in 63 AHL games with both San Antonio and the Lake Erie Monsters, generating a combined eight assists and 90 penalty minutes.

"Having Mason assigned to us will give our team a very solid, stay-at-home defenseman who makes a great first pass out of his own zone and should help our club as we move into the second half of the season," said Eagles general manager Chris Stewart.

The Rocky Rapids, Alberta native captured a Western Hockey League Championship with the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2011-12 campaign. In 245 WHL games with the Oil Kings and Vancouver Giants, Geertsen collected 19 goals and 59 assists to go along with 435 PIM's. He enjoyed his most productive year during his final season in the WHL, in which he amassed 13 goals and 25 assists and 107 penalty minutes in 65 contests with Giants.

Geertsen made his ECHL debut with the Fort Wayne Komets last season, notching one goal and three assists in 21 games.

The Colorado Eagles will return to action on Friday, January 6th when the Orlando Solar Bears make their first visit to the Budweiser Events Center at 7:05pm MT. Tickets for all Eagles games start at just $18 and can be purchased at the Budweiser Events Center box office or online at ColoradoEagles.com.

