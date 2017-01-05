Defenseman Mason Geertsen Assigned to Eagles
January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced on Thursday that defenseman Mason Geertsen has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. A 4th round draft pick of the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has appeared in 12 contests with the Rampage this season, posting 26 penalty minutes. In total, the 21 year-old has seen action in 63 AHL games with both San Antonio and the Lake Erie Monsters, generating a combined eight assists and 90 penalty minutes.
"Having Mason assigned to us will give our team a very solid, stay-at-home defenseman who makes a great first pass out of his own zone and should help our club as we move into the second half of the season," said Eagles general manager Chris Stewart.
The Rocky Rapids, Alberta native captured a Western Hockey League Championship with the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2011-12 campaign. In 245 WHL games with the Oil Kings and Vancouver Giants, Geertsen collected 19 goals and 59 assists to go along with 435 PIM's. He enjoyed his most productive year during his final season in the WHL, in which he amassed 13 goals and 25 assists and 107 penalty minutes in 65 contests with Giants.
Geertsen made his ECHL debut with the Fort Wayne Komets last season, notching one goal and three assists in 21 games.
The Colorado Eagles will return to action on Friday, January 6th when the Orlando Solar Bears make their first visit to the Budweiser Events Center at 7:05pm MT. Tickets for all Eagles games start at just $18 and can be purchased at the Budweiser Events Center box office or online at ColoradoEagles.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2017
- Gladiators Begin 2017 with 3-2 Win over Tulsa - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Comeback Bid Falls Short in Atlanta - Tulsa Oilers
- Perlini Acquired from Wichita - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Announces Two Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Make Roster Moves Prior to Road Trip - Indy Fuel
- McCarron Loaned to AHL's St. John's IceCaps - Florida Everblades
- Mallards Alumni Return January 13 and January 14 - Quad City Mallards
- Defenseman Mason Geertsen Assigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Bear Bites-Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit Union - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Deal Friedmann to Wichita for Perlini - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Acquire Goaltender Kent Patterson from Atlanta - Wheeling Nailers
- Vladar Returned, Patterson Traded - Atlanta Gladiators
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Aces Flat in 6-1 Loss to Steelheads in Boise - Alaska Aces
- THUNDER ACQUIRE FORWARD NICK BLIGH FROM SOUTH - Adirondack Thunder
- Two-Way Defenseman Traccitto Earns Promotion to AHL's IceCaps - Brampton Beast
- MacDonald Loaned to Albany - Toledo Walleye
- Dubnyk Is the MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Monardo Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Sawyer Fredericks & Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra To Perform National Anthem - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Pour on the Offense against the Aces - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Rally to Earn 5-4 Shootout Win over Monarchs - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.