Defenseman Jordan Subban Assigned to Reign by Kings

News Release

Subban to Join Reign in Texas Ahead of Saturday's Tilt vs. Stars

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League Affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have received defenseman Jordan Subban on loan from the Kings.

Subban, 22, was acquired via trade last night by the Kings from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for former Reign forward Nic Dowd. The Rexdale, Ontario, native played in 16 games with the Utica Comets (AHL) this year, recording five points (0-55) and 13 penalty minutes.

Drafted in the fourth-round (115th overall) by Vancouver during the 2013 NHL Draft, Subban has appeared in 148 regular-season games over three seasons with Utica, posting 77 points (27-5077) and 87 penalty minutes. He has also played in four playoff games with Utica, recording three points (2-13) and two penalty minutes.

Jordan is the younger brother of Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban.

The Ontario Reign continue a five-game road trip on Saturday, December 9 against the Texas Stars at 5:00 p.m. PT at H.E.B. Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. The Reign move on to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The journey comes to a close on Wednesday, December 13 against San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. PT. Follow along on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign.

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night. Join Kingston and familiar friends, Blaze and the Dark Knight! The Reign will be wearing special throwback jerseys and hosting a silent jersey auction! Friday is also $2 Bud Light Friday! Pick up a Reign Power Play Pack and receive a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with NO FEES at OntarioReign.com!

