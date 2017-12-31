Defenseman Goz Joins Admirals

News Release

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, signed defenseman Balasz Goz from Roanoke (SPHL) on Saturday evening.

Goz, 25, is in his first professional season in North America after playing the last three years for DVTK Jegesmedvek in Erste Liga. In 210 games in Erste Liga the defenseman totaled 56 points (12g, 44a). In ten games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs the defenseman has recorded one assist. The Hungarian native has also appeared in 44 international games.

Goz will wear number 26 with the Admirals and is expected to be available tonight.

