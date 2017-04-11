Defenseman Chaz Reddekopp Joins Reign

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has joined the team on an amateur tryout agreement.

Reddekopp, 20, registered 63 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 51 games with the Victoria Royals (WHL) and picked up two assists in six playoff games as the Royals fell to the Everett Silvertips in six games in the first round and battled in the longest game in CHL history (Game 6, 151 minutes and 36 seconds).

In 243 career games over four seasons with the Royals, the West Kelowna, British Columbia, native totaled 103 points (20 goals, 83 assists). Reddekopp was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (187 overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Ontario Reign return to the road to battle the Stockton Heat on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Stockton Arena. Catch all the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com and Reign Radio on TuneIn!

Celebrate the 2016-17 season and push the Reign into the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 14 against the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Friday is $2 Bud Light Friday! The first 9,000 fans receive a Smart Solar Power clapper! Be sure to purchase your Jersey Off Their Back raffle ticket benefiting the Hope Reigns Foundation for a chance to win a game-worn jersey from your favorite player right after the game!

