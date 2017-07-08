DeCarlo and Mariscal Homer to Back Lopez in 6-1 Win

News Release

San Jose, CA. - Pablo Lopez 's career night got some powerful support in a 6-1 win by the Modesto Nuts to defeat the San Jose Giants on Friday night at Municipal Stadium.

Lopez (W, 5-7) worked a career-high eight innings with a career-high nine strikeouts to secure the Nuts' (50-36; 11-5) third straight win. Lopez surrendered just a solo home run to Aramis Garcia as he dominated allowing just two hits and one walk.

After the first-inning homer by Garcia, the Nuts tied the game in the top of the second against Giants' (37-49; 7-9) starter Conner Menez (L, 6-4). Luis Liberato lined a triple off the wall to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Jordan Cowan drove him in with a single.

The game stood tied until the sixth inning when Joe DeCarlo blasted a three-run homer to break the tie. The Nuts' catcher has a team-high ten home runs now and four in his last five games.

Eric Filia later added a RBI single in the eighth and Chris Mariscal homered in the ninth.

The Nuts continue a four-game series with the San Jose Giants on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 4:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

