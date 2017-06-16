DeBlouw Returns to Wichita for Second Season

News Release

Wichita, KS (June 16th) - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Matt DeBlouw has re-signed for the 2017-18 season.

"I'm excited to be back with Wichita next year because the core group of guys we had is something we can really build on," commented DeBlouw. "Last year as a rookie, we had great leaders that taught me how to be a pro and I am going to build on what I was able to accomplish last season."

DeBlouw, 23, returns for his second year as a pro after finishing with 38 points (l14g, 24a) during his rookie campaign. The speedy forward from Chesterfield, Michigan led the team in assists and was second in goals.

"Matt had a solid rookie season last year and really benefited from the increased role he had with all of our call-ups," said Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "I expect Matt to be a leader and a key to our offense this year with his size and speed. With a year under his belt, my hope is he can be counted on as a real go-to player. "

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Michigan State University where he tallied 55 points (27g, 28a) in 128 games. During his freshman year, he finished with 21 points (10g, 11a) in 42 games as a true freshman. He was tied for third on the team in goals, second in points and earned honorable mention to the CCHA All-Rookie Team.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was drafted by the Calgary Flames during the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (round 7, #186). He was ranked #37 out of 210 North American prospects after impressing at the NHL Scouting Combine.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

