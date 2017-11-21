News Release

CHICAGO - The deadline for U.S.-based media to apply for media credentials for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is Friday, Nov. 24.

The media credential process for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will remain the same as in years past. U.S. Soccer will work with FIFA to process credential requests on behalf of U.S.-based media looking to cover the tournament. Factors that will be taken into consideration when evaluating applications include, but are not limited to, size and reach of outlet and consistency of coverage of the sport in the United States.

U.S. Soccer will review applications through our online system and inform media if they have been approved, declined or waitlisted for a credential shortly after the FIFA World Cup Draw on Dec. 1.

U.S. Soccer is allocated a very limited amount of accreditations and is authorized to process media credential applications for the following:

U.S.-based written press and photographers Internet journalists and photographers for local and national websites Freelance media

More detailed information on the various accreditation categories for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is below.

Media can access the online application via the link below. The deadline to apply for credentials is Friday Nov. 24, 2017. Please be advised the deadline will be strictly enforced.

http://www.ussoccer.com/about/us-soccer-media-services/credentials

In order to be taken into consideration, all media must provide accurate information on their assigning editor or producer. Applications that do not provide a valid website, valid email address and a valid phone number will not be considered.

TIMELINE

Nov. 2: Media credential application opens Nov. 24: Deadline for media credential applications Dec. 1-8: Media will be informed if their application was approved, declined or waitlisted

FIFA MEDIA CHANNEL

All media approved for credentials by U.S. Soccer will need a valid FIFA Media Channel account in order to submit a media credential application for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. U.S. Soccer strongly suggests opening an account at FIFA.com at your earliest opportunity. Media who have not yet registered for the FIFA Media Channel can do so here: http://media.fifa.com/registration

Please note that receiving approval for a FIFA Media Account DOES NOT indicate approval for a World Cup credential.

Please note that due to a high volume of applications to the FIFA Media Channel it could take several weeks for you to receive status notification.

