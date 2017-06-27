Daytona\\"s Struggles Travel Home

News Release

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Lakeland's Blaise Salter drove in two runs, both on two-out at bats, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers downed the Daytona Tortugas, 4-2, before 1,297 fans at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Tuesday night.

The Tortugas (34-36,1-4) tied the game in the fourth when James Vasquez scored on Blake Bell's single and when Luis Gonzalez' sacrifice fly to right brought home Reydel Medina.

Lakeland (33-38,3-2) regained the lead in its next at bat when Salter's two-out single scored Joey Pankake.

Daytona didn't threaten again until the eighth when Vasquez doubled off the right-field wall, but Lakeland's Paul Voelker shut down the rally with consecutive strikeouts. Blake Butler had a two-out double in the ninth, but was stranded.

Jake Robson also had two RBI for Lakeland, the second on a ninth-inning fielder's choice after Will Maddux tripled.

Tortugas starter Jesus Reyes (6-3) dropped his second straight decision, giving up runs in each of the first two innings and three overall in five innings. Brian Hunter struck out two of the four batters he faced, but also gave up two hits. Juan Martinez matched his season-high for strikeouts, fanning four of six.

Bell posted his first multi-hit game as a Tortuga and his first since June 12th.

The teams meet again at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday for a Summer Splash Camp day matinee. RHP Wendolyn Bautista (1-1, 2.38) is scheduled to start for the Tortugas. Coverage begins with The Metcare Pregame Show at 10:20 AM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

NOTES: T.J. Fredl has reached safely in all nine games as a Tortuga...Lakeland didn't go yard, only the second time in the last nine games Daytona hasn't given up a home run at home...Daytona has now lost seven of its last eight games

