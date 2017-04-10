Daytona Leaves Offense Behind

News Release

JUPITER, FL - A day after pounding out 18 hits, the Daytona Tortugas managed just one in their loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads, 3-0, Monday night at Roger Dean Stadium. The Hammerheads struck out 14 batters, faced two over the minimum, and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Big League rehabber RHP Odrisamer Despaigne got the start for Jupiter and held the Tortugas in check for four innings. Daytona managed just two base runners through the first six innings, one from an error and one from a walk, but both were thrown out trying to steal. The Hammerheads faced the minimum through six innings.

The Tortugas broke up the no-hitter in the seventh, when Nick Senzel skipped a single off the mound and into center field. With two outs and runners at the corner, RHP Trevor Richards struck out Reydel Medina to end the threat.

After getting the first two outs in the home half, RHP Sandy Lugo then proceeded to load up the bases on three straight walks. RHP Geoff Broussard came on and, on the first pitch, was met with a bases-clearing double to left field by Jesus Reyes.

Trailing 3-0, the Tortugas went in order in each of the final two frames.

Lugo (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four walks over 1 2/3 innings. Richards (1-0) took the win in relief, allowing just two base runners in five innings, while striking out seven.

LHP Ty Boyles pitched well in his debut, tossing five shutout frames. He allowed just two hits, while walking four and striking out four.

The series continues Tuesday, as the Tortugas will throw RHP Wendolyn Bautista against RHP Cody Poteet (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

Notes: Monday was the first time the Tortugas were one-hit since July 30, 2015 against Fort Myers (4-0 loss), 184 games earlier...Monday was Daytona's first loss at Jupiter since July 18, 2015...Daytona's 14 strikeouts were their most since striking out 18 times against Brevard County on August 15, 2016

