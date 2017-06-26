Daytona Clears Losing Streak in Clearwater

News Release

CLEARWATER, FL - The Tortugas snapped their six game winning streak Sunday with a 4-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field. The win was the first for Daytona in the second half of the season and ended their longest losing streak since June of 2015.

Daytona's pitching removed the drama by retiring the final 18 batters they faced. The last Clearwater base hit came from the second batter of the third inning. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez got the start and succesfully played the role of stopper, allowing one earned run in six innings. He extingushed the final nine batters he faced in order. RHP Ryan Hendrix, RHP Zack Weiss and RHP Tanner Rainey were all perfect out of the bullpen.

The Tortugas got on the board first, with a two-out RBI single from Reydel Medina in the top of the first inning. Daniel Sweet was able to slide in safely when catcher Austin Bossart didn't realize the ball was already in his glove. The Tortugas would add on an inning later with more two-out magic, as TJ Friedl lined a two-run basehit into center field.

Clearwater would tie it up on Gutierrez with a Wilson Garcia home run and an RBI groundout from Derek Campbell in the third.

However, the Tortugas pushed across the decisive run in the sixth inning. After a one out walk to Chadwick Tromp, Brantley Bell reached on a two-base error when 3B Jan Hernandez threw away his ground ball. Luis Gonzalez then proceeded to lift a fly ball to center, scoring Tromp. Clearwater would be unable to get a man on base following that, let alone tie the game.

Gutierrez (5-5) earned his first win since May 27th and the first win for a Tortuga starting pitcher in 19 games. Rainey notched his seventh save of the year and first since May 16th.

The Tortugas will enjoy the day off Monday before starting up a series with Lakeland on Tuesday at The Jack. RHP Jesus Reyes will attempt to make it back-to-back wins for Daytona for the first time since June 4-5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM with The Metcare Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

