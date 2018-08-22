Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 l Game # 59 (127)

Fifth Third Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich.l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-34, 55-71) at West Michigan Whitecaps (27-30, 63-64)

LH Packy Naughton (5-10, 4.40) vs. RH Brad Bass (6-7, 4.21)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 7, West Michigan 4. The Dragons broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the first game of the series. The Dragons trailed 2-0 after one inning but tied the game with two in the second and took the lead with two in the top of the sixth, only to see West Michigan score two in the bottom of the sixth to re-tie the game. Andy Sugilio had two hits including a two-run triple to lead the Dragons 10-hit attack.

Playoff Chase: The Dragons must finish in the top two among eligible teams in the East Division in the Second Half (six teams competing; Bowling Green and Lansing ineligible). The Dragons are currently four games behind Fort Wayne in the race for the #2 seed in the Second Half. There are 12 games to play.

2018 Individual Notes

Hendrik Clementina (DH) and John Ghyzel (RH Relief Pitcher) were selected to the Midwest League Full-Season All-Star Team (only 13 players selected among all 16 teams).

Alejo Lopez over his last 34 games since July 15: 43 for 121, .355, to raise his average from .247 to .313. Lopez's .355 average since July 15 ranks first in the Midwest League and fourth among players on the 30 teams at the Single-A classification (Midwest League and South Atlantic League).

Andy Sugilio over his last 14 games: 20 for 56, .357, 2 HR.

J.D. Williams over his last 14 games: 16 for 47, .340, to raise his average from .203 to .256.

Jose Garcia has hit safely in seven straight games, going 14 for 33, .424. Garcia was selected as Midwest League Batter of the Week for the week of August 13-19.

Raul Wallace has hit safely in five straight games, going 6 for 20, .300.

Ryan Nutof over his last seven relief appearances: 9.2 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 SO, 0.93 ERA.

Dauri Moreta over his last three appearances: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Aneurys Zabala over his last four appearances: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Batter of the Week: Dragons infielder Jose Garcia has been named Midwest League Batter of the Week for the week of August 13-19. He batted .448 for the week (13 for 29) with two home runs.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 23 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Austin Orewiler (5-4, 3.40) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (2-5, 4.86)

