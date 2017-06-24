Dawson and Cameron Homer in Bandits Win

June 24, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits
News Release
DAVENPORT, Iowa - The River Bandits defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park in front of 5,862 fans. Daz Cameron and Ronnie Dawson homered to pace the Bandits offense. Carson LaRue picked up the win on the mound.
Cedar Rapids (1-2, 40-33) scored the first run of the night in the second inning. Amaurys Minier belted a solo home run to make it 1-0 Kernels. In the top of the fourth Minier's RBI double extended the cushion to 2-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Dawson's home run evened the score at two. The following inning, Cameron hit a solo shot to push the Bandits ahead for good.
LaRue (8-2) tied a career-high with eight strikeouts over six innings. LaRue allowed two runs and five hits. Kevin Hill followed LaRue out of the bullpen. Hill tossed three shutout innings, earning the save. Hill stranded the bases loaded in the ninth. Domenick Carlini took the loss for the Kernels. Carlini (3-6) went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits.
Game four of the series is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Sunday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Sunday features pregame autographs, Kids Run the Bases, Bark in the Park, & United Healthcare Family Sunday with the Bandit Scholars Presentation and Vintage Baseball on Salute to Dance Night presented by Jenny's Dance Academy.
The Bandits send RHP Ronel Blanco (2-1, 3.29) to the hill to oppose Kernels' RHP Clark Beeker (6-2, 2.99). If you can't make it to Modern Woodmen Park, Jake Levy and Connor Onion have pregame coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. on riverbandits.com and 1170 AM KBOB
