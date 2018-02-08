Dawgs Run Away from Marksmen, 5-2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Colin Murray had a goal and an assist, Nick Schneider and Cam Bakker both handed out two assists and the Rail Yard Dawgs thumped the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-2, Thursday night at the Crown Coliseum. Matt Zenzola made 29 saves on 31 shots to earn the win in net.

With the game tied at two early in the third period, Murray controlled the puck behind the net in the offensive zone. He muscled his way to the front of the net, spun and fired a shot past Patrick Spano to give the Rail Yard Dawgs a 3-2 lead.

Later in the period, Murray brought the puck over the blue line and fed Eric Witzel in the slot. Witzel snapped a shot past Spano's blocker to push the Roanoke advantage to 4-2.

The Rail Yard Dawgs tacked on one more in the final minutes on a Viktor Tiutchenko empty-netter, bringing the score to the 5-2 final.

Roanoke got the scoring started in the first when Bakker fired a pass to a cutting Steve Mele. He kicked the puck to his backhand and slid it past Spano, putting the Dawgs on top.

Fayetteville struck back less than a minute later when Chris Porter drove the net and was blocked by Zenzola. Brad Drobot cleaned up the rebound and poked it in to tie the game.

The Dawgs regained the lead late in the first as Phil Bronner carried the puck below the net and slid a wraparound between Spano's pad and the post. Fayetteville again tied the game on a Jamie Hill power play goal in the second.

Zenzola recorded 29 saves, Witzel and Murray both had a goal and an assist and Schneider and Bakker each registered two assists.

Roanoke improved to 13-19-3 while Fayetteville dropped to 10-20-6. The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen met again on Friday night in Roanoke. Puck drop for Star Wars Night at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

