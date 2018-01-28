DAWGS RIDE BARONE TO 1-0 SHOOTOUT VICTORY OVER BIRMINGHAM

News Release

Netminder makes 24 saves and five more in the shootout to backstop Roanoke's win

ROANOKE, VA - Brad Barone stopped all 24 shots he saw during regulation and overtime and added five more saves in a shootout as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Birmingham Bulls, 1-0, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Barone's shutout was the second in franchise history and the first in Roanoke's 2017-18 season.

Barone and Birmingham's Mavric Parks traded spectacular saves through a defensive battle in regulation. Both teams had plenty of chances but were unable to put anything across the goal line and the game moved to overtime still knotted at zero.

In overtime, the Bulls were forced to a penalty kill when Stephen Phee was whistled for a holding penalty. The Rail Yard Dawgs failed to capitalize on that however and the five-minute overtime period expired with both goaltenders having still kept every shot in front of them.

The Dawgs and Bulls would need a shootout to decide the winner and Roanoke's John Gustafsson went first. He deked to his backhand and roofed a shot past Parks, turning the red light on for the first time. That would prove to be everything Roanoke would need as Barone stopped all five Bulls chances and the Rail Yard Dawgs won the shootout and the game, 1-0.

Barone made 24 saves plus the five in the shootout to earn the shutout win while Parks stopped 32 of 32 throughout regulation and overtime. Roanoke improved to 4-0 in shootouts this season with the victory.

The Dawgs record jumped to 11-18-3 while Birmingham moved to 9-19-5. Roanoke returns to action on Friday night at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

