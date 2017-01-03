Dawgs Acquire Phil Bronner from Evansville

January 3, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that they have traded defenseman Cory Melkert to the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for forward Phil Bronner.

Bronner has played in 25 games with Evansville and has four goals and seven assists. The Wilbraham, Massachusetts native is in his fourth professional season and will join his fourth SPHL team. He split his rookie season in 2013-14 between the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Mississippi Riverkings. Bronner spent four seasons of college hockey at UMass-Dartmourth and has played in 19 career ECHL games with three different teams.

Melkert had played in 20 of the Rail Yard Dawgs 21 games with one goal and two assists to his credit. He is in his first professional season in North America after he made his pro debut in 2015-16 with EHC Timmendorfer Strand of Oberliga, the third tier league in Germany. The Kenmore, Ontario native had a four-year NCAA career at SUNY-Fredonia before joining the professional ranks.

Roanoke will play its first game of 2017 on Friday at home against the Fayetteville FireAntz. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

