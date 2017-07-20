Davis Dazzles for Frisco

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tyler Davis struck out a season-best nine over a career-high eight innings as Frisco knocked off Corpus Christi 6-1 Tuesday night at Whataburger Field before 4,587.

Davis (1-1), a 23rd-round selection by Texas from the University of Washington two years ago, yielded just three hits and did not walk a batter in his fourth Double-A start. He finished with 89 pitches, including 59 strikes.

His performance and that of first baseman Eric Aguilera, who posted two hits and drove in four runs, enabled the RoughRiders to snap a six-game losing streak.

Hooks starter Akeem Bostick (4-2) zipped through the first three innings in nine-up, nine-down fashion. Andy Ibanez had Frisco's first hit, an infield single, with one out in the fourth. Luke Tendler 's lined single into right field put runners at the corners, but Jose Trevino bounced into a 5-4-3 twin killing.

Command loss cost Bostick during the fifth. He walked lead-off hitter Scott Heineman and Royce Bolinger before Aguilera unloaded for his 10th home run in grand style, a 420-foot shot to left-center.

In the meantime, Davis crafted 4 2/3 perfect frames before Dexture McCall 's second homer in as many nights put Corpus Christi (13-12; 47-48) on the board.

Frisco (9-16; 40-55) took that run right back and sent Bostick to the sidelines in the process. Ibanez's opening double prompted a change to Ryan Thompson, and one out later Trevino produced an RBI single through a drawn-in infield. Bostick gave up four hits, walked two, and struck out five. His pitch count was 84 (53).

The RoughRiders added on in the seventh, Michael De Leon 's opposite-field yard shot to left the first home run allowed by Thompson in 2017 (31 2/3 IP). Frisco extended its lead to five against Nick Hernandez two innings later when Aguilera singled home Heineman, who'd been struck by a pitch and then pilfered second base.

The series and homestand conclude Wednesday at 7:05, Corpus Christi lefty Alex Winkelman (0-5) facing Collin Wiles (7-6). It's Whataburger Family Day, so buy an adult ticket at the box office and get a free child's ticket.

