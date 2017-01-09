Davidson to Host Winthrop at BB&T Ballpark on May 10th

January 9, 2017 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC -- On Wednesday, May 10th, college baseball will return to BB&T Ballpark as the Davidson College Wildcats will host the Winthrop University Eagles in a 6:05 p.m. game. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and field box tickets will be just $10 for fans. Students from each university will be offered a discounted field box ticket of just $8 by showing a school ID. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, January 28th.

"Bringing in college baseball to BB&T Ballpark has been our goal since day one," stated Knights Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President Dan Rajkowski. "We are very pleased to once again welcome these two great programs to Uptown Charlotte for a game on May 10th."

The Davidson College Wildcats are members of the Atlantic 10 Conference and are led by head baseball coach Dick Cooke, who will begin his 27th season at the helm in 2017. Two years ago, the Knights hosted the Wildcats in a scrimmage game at BB&T Ballpark on April 6th (2015). On that day, Carlos Rodon, who was a member of the Charlotte Knights at the time, started the game for the Wildcats. The Knights won the game 3-0.

"We're very excited to play at BB&T Ballpark and so pleased with the way the Knights have embraced college baseball the way they have," stated Cooke. "We had a chance a few years ago to play a scrimmage game against the Knights, which was a great experience for our players and we were able to get a number of alumni out, who really enjoyed it and thought it was a fantastic atmosphere. We're delighted to be given the opportunity to play there again, and we're looking for the same type of positive environment this season against a really good Winthrop ball club."

The Winthrop University Eagles, who play their home games in Rock Hill, SC, are members of the Big South Conference. The Eagles are led by head baseball coach Tom Riginos, who enters his seventh season as the team's skipper in 2017. Riginos, who became the third head coach in the program's history in 2010, led the Eagles to the Big South Conference Southern Division title in 2014. The Eagles played host to the Charlotte 49ers last season (April 5th). The 49ers won that game 7-1.

"First, I want to thank the Charlotte Knights for giving our players a great opportunity to play in one of the best baseball stadiums in the country," stated Riginos. "This is our 2nd year to have the chance to play at BB&T Ballpark and our players and fans are very excited. I also want to thank Coach Cooke and Davidson College for agreeing to play on May 10th."

2017 College Baseball Schedule at BB&T Ballpark

Tuesday, March 21

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Charlotte 49ers

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 28

N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Charlotte 49ers

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Wednesday, May 10

Winthrop Eagles vs. Davidson Wildcats

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tickets for all three of these games will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, January 28th. Tickets will then go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282 beginning at 12:00 p.m. noon on January 28th. Field box tickets are just $10 for fans, while students from each university will be offered a discounted field box ticket of just $8 by showing a school ID. Additional collegiate baseball games at BB&T Ballpark in 2017 will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





International League Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.