David Warsofsky Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman David Warsofsky has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 8, 2017.

Warsofsky is the third defenseman in Penguins history to earn CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors and the first since Philip Samuelsson player of the week on Jan. 19, 2014.

The 26-year-old blue liner notched two goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating in four games last week, helping the league-leading Penguins to four consecutive victories.

On Tuesday evening, Warsofsky tallied an assist as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton edged Hartford, 3-2. On Friday, he registered two helpers, a plus-4 and a game-high five shots on goal as the Penguins beat Hershey, 5-1. He picked up two more assists in a 5-4 win over Binghamton on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday, Warsofsky scored twice - including the overtime winner - and fired eight shots on goal, earning first-star honors in a 6-5 victory at Hershey.

A sixth-year pro from Marshfield, Mass., Warsofsky has already established a career high in goals (7), and has 21 assists for 28 points in 24 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He ranks sixth among AHL defensemen in points and tied for third in assists. He also leads the AHL in plus/minus (+22) and carries an eight-game scoring streak (4G-11A) into the new week.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2008, Warsofsky has skated in 271 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence, totaling 27 goals and 102 assists for 129 points. He has also posted two goals and three assists in 36 NHL contests with Boston, Pittsburgh and New Jersey, appearing in four games for the parent Penguins this season.

In recognition of his achievement, Warsofsky will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Penguins home game.

The Penguins continue their season-long seven-game road trip this week with games against the Toronto Marlies (Wednesday, Jan. 11), the Rochester Americans (Friday, Jan. 13) and the Syracuse Crunch (Saturday, Jan. 14).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, when they host the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m. Individual game tickets for the game on Jan. 21 and all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Penguins ticket packages, including 22-game, 12-game, and 10-voucher flex packs, are available directly through the Penguins offices by calling (570) 208-7367.

