PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzmán has been named to the Costa Rica Men's National Team roster for a training camp ahead of the 2017 Copa Centroamericana, it was announced today.

Acquired Dec. 22, 2016, Guzmán will join the Timbers in 2017 with over 180 professional appearances and 25 caps for Costa Rica. Since making his senior team debut in 2010, Guzmán has represented the Ticos at the 2011 Copa America, the 2011 and 2015 Gold Cup and most recently in 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Playing a round-robin format, Costa Rica opens the tournament against El Salvador on Friday, Jan. 13, before squaring off against Belize (Jan. 15), Nicaragua (Jan. 17), Honduras (Jan. 20) and Panama (Jan. 22). Following the tournament, Guzmán will join the Timbers as they begin their preseason camp in Tucson, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The 14th edition of the competition will be hosted in Panama. The top four teams will qualify for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, while the fifth-place team will advance to compete in a playoff against the fifth-place team from the 2017 Caribbean Cup for the final berth in the Gold Cup.

