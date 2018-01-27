David Eckstein Headlining Second Annual STL Legends Game

News Release

O'FALLON, MO - Two-time World Series Champion and two-time All-Star, David Eckstein spent 10 seasons in the major leagues (2005-2007 with the St. Louis Cardinals). His name will go down in Cardinals history as he is most remembered for his heroic play in Game 5 of the 2006 World Series earning him the title World Series MVP. Eckstein, a member of that 2006 World Series Champion Cardinals team went 8 for 22 with 4 RBI and scored 3 runs in the series. Eckstein was one of few starting shortstops at the time to have won a World Series in both the American and National League.

Scott Spiezio - A switch hitting utility player, Scott Spiezio spent two seasons in St. Louis from 2006 to 2007. Spiezio, also a member of the 2006 World Championship team, hit an impressive 13 home runs and drove in 52 RBI's in only 276 at bats that season. Spiezio has professionally played six positions throughout his career including, first base, second base, third base, pitcher, right field and left field. Spiezio is fondly remembered by Cards fans for his colorful red soul patch during his tenure in St. Louis.

Kyle McClellan - A St. Louis native and right handed pitcher, Kyle McClellan spent five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals breaking into the big leagues with his hometown team in 2008. During his stretch with the Cardinals, McClellan served in the starting rotation as well as in relief with a 3.69 ERA and 257 strikeouts. McClellan is also a member of the St. Louis Cardinals 2011 World Series team.

Vince Coleman - Best known for his years with the Cardinals, Vince Coleman made his major league debut on April 15th 1985. During his rookie year, Coleman recorded 110 stolen bases, the third highest in Major League history earning him a unanimous selection of NL Rookie of the Year. Coleman went on to steal over 100 bases in the following two seasons, making him the only 20th century player to post three consecutive 100+ stolen base seasons. The two-time All-Star currently ranks sixth in all-time career stolen bases in the major leagues with 752.

