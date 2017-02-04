David Bingham Starts Second Half for the United States
February 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release
In his third career appearance for the United States Men's National team, Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham played 45 minutes in the United States' 1-0 shutout victory against Jamaica Friday night in Chattanooga.
Coming on as a halftime substitute, Bingham helped the USMNT secure their first win under head coach Bruce Arena in 2017.
The Castro Valley native made his national team debut in a 1-0 shutout victory against Canada in February 2016. In his second appearance for the U.S., Bingham came on as a halftime substitute in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in October.
The 27-year-old will look to be called into the national team for a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Honduras on March 24 at Avaya Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2017
- Earthquakes Hire John Spencer as Assistant Coach - San Jose Earthquakes
- Stream | Chicago Fire at Florida Gulf Coast U., February 6 - Chicago Fire
- David Bingham Starts Second Half for the United States - San Jose Earthquakes
- McCarty, USMNT Earn 1-0 Win over Jamaica in Chattanooga - Chicago Fire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.