David Bingham Starts Second Half for the United States

February 4, 2017





In his third career appearance for the United States Men's National team, Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham played 45 minutes in the United States' 1-0 shutout victory against Jamaica Friday night in Chattanooga.

Coming on as a halftime substitute, Bingham helped the USMNT secure their first win under head coach Bruce Arena in 2017.

The Castro Valley native made his national team debut in a 1-0 shutout victory against Canada in February 2016. In his second appearance for the U.S., Bingham came on as a halftime substitute in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in October.

The 27-year-old will look to be called into the national team for a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Honduras on March 24 at Avaya Stadium.

