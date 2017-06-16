Dave Schureck Joins FC Cincinnati Technical Staff

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- David Schureck, who has joined FC Cincinnati as the club's goalkeeper coach, brings with him over 20 years of coaching experience.

"We are excited to have Dave join our coaching staff. He is a great keeper coach and a first-class guy," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "We feel fortunate to have someone with his head coaching and goalkeeping experience on staff. I know that he will help all of us push our keepers to continue on the right path."

Schureck comes to FCC from Ohio Elite Soccer, where he has been the Director of Coaching since 2012. Responsible for overseeing all aspects of the boys' program, Schureck is also tasked with hiring coaches, creating year-long training programs for teams and coaches. In addition to his duties with Ohio Elite Soccer, Schureck is the Midwest development league administrator for the National Premier League, a position he assumed in 2016. As a league administrator, he schedules matches for 96 teams for the 672-game soccer season, assists in the development of league rules and regulations with the league board as well as troubleshoots disputes and conflicts.

Schureck served as the men's soccer head coach at Xavier University from 2004-09 and the University of Dayton from 1999-2004. With the Flyers, he recruited and coached four Major League Soccer players, including Chris Rolfe, a former U.S. men's national team member.

The Xavier alumnus began his coaching career with the Musketeers after graduating cum laude in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in sports marketing. He holds a U.S Soccer Federation A license and diplomas from the NSCAA Director of Coaching and La Liga Level 1 courses.

