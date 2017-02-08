Dash, Texas Rush Soccer Club, Space City FC Join Forces to Form New

HOUSTON - (Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017) - The Houston Dash have joined forces with Texas Rush Soccer Club and Space City Football Club to create a new organization poised to transform the landscape of youth soccer in Houston, the club announced today.

The new partnership is designed to build a unique youth soccer organization that will enhance the experience for players of all skill levels. By combining resources, the organization will be able to provide a full range of programming and a complete pathway for the beginner through to the collegiate and professional levels.

"We are delighted to partner with a successful professional organization like the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash," said Don Gemmell, Technical Director for Texas Rush Soccer Club. "I believe we have a unique opportunity to build a youth soccer club that does not exist in the Houston market. It's a club that will improve player development opportunities for boys and girls at every level and built to compete nationally."

The newly formed club has more than 5,500 youth soccer players and makes up one of the largest youth soccer clubs in Texas. The club has 3,300 recreational players and 2,200 competitive players competing in 15 Houston-area facilities.

"This is an exciting opportunity to make a positive impact on thousands of young boys and girls," said Randy Evans, Executive Director of Space City FC. "There is a true sense of commitment from the professional and youth sides to work together to best serve the greater Houston soccer community. We are thrilled to be part of this new path."

The boys' division will compete as the Houston Dynamo Youth Soccer Club, and the girls' division will compete as the Houston Dash Youth Soccer Club. With the merger, the club will be managed by the same leadership groups of the previous clubs.

"We are very excited about this partnership and the many opportunities it creates for the future," said Dynamo and Dash President Chris Canetti. "As a professional club, we hope we can have a greater impact on growing the game and on individual player development here in Houston. At the same time, we are creating a direct path to the pros for both boys and girls."

The Dynamo and Dash will provide resources to enhance the experience of the members through an all-encompassing and inclusive programming beginning at the age of 3. The partnership will offer a unified training philosophy, enhanced coaching pool and enhanced standards as set by U.S. Soccer. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate the creation of the Dash Development Academy which was announced last August.

The Dash and Dynamo organization are one of only three in the United States to operate an MLS club, an NWSL club, a boys' Developmental Academy and a girls' Developmental Academy. The other two such organizations are the Portland Timbers and Thorns and Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.

