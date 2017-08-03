Dash Smack 14 Hits in Second Straight Win

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2017) - Thanks to a 14-hit performance and six run-scoring innings, the Dash cruised to a 9-2 victory over the Potomac Nationals in Thursday's series opener at BB&T Ballpark.

Five Winston-Salem (20-20, 44-66) hitters - Luis Basabe, Joel Booker, Zack Collins, Brady Conlan and Bryant Flete - registered two hits in the game. Meanwhile, all but one Dash batter had a base hit, with the lone exception being Brandon Dulin, who drew three walks on the evening. Winston-Salem has now won four consecutive games overall and a season-high five in a row at BB&T Ballpark.

In what was the Dash's first game against the Nationals (16-23, 49-60) this season, the club quickly struck first in the opening frame against starter Sterling Sharp (0-1). After Booker roped a one-out single and moved to second on a wild pitch, Collins drove him in on an RBI double to give Winston-Salem a 1-0 edge.

Two pitches later, Matt Rose, who would later leave the game with an injury in the third, stroked a run-scoring double off the top of the wall in left field.

Booker added to the Dash's lead in the following frame with an RBI single, and Winston-Salem tacked on two more in the third thanks to Conlan's two-run homer to the Nature's Select Knoll beyond the left field wall.

After Potomac plated a run in the top of the fourth, Conlan, who replaced Rose defensively in the third, drilled an RBI double to left in the bottom of the inning to make it a 6-1 contest. Winston-Salem tallied another run in the fifth on a Basabe double play ball that brought home Jameson Fisher, who singled to start the inning, before capping the scoring in the seventh with two more runs courtesy of run-scoring hits from Basabe and Flete.

Making his third start of the year for the Dash, Kelvis Valerio yielded just two hits and a walk en route to three scoreless innings. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last seven innings pitched for the Dash.

Mike Morrison (2-2) picked up the win in relief, yielding just one run and four hits in three frames. The former Coastal Carolina star also struck out three and walked one.

#YourHomeTeam continues its four-game set against the Nationals at 7 p.m. on Friday. Winston-Salem will send left-hander Bernardo Flores (0-3, 5.53 ERA) to the bump against P-Nats right-hander Joan Baez (1-7, 5.09 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

Like all Friday games, a fireworks show will follow the contest, presented by Magnum Car Wash. Also, kids can run the bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem, after the game. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

