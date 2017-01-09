Dash Proudly Announce Promotions, New Hires Dash Bolster Sales

January 9, 2017 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The Winston-Salem Dash's 2017 season is less than 100 days away, and the organization has added several talented people to its front office team and promoted a few others in preparation for the home opener on Thursday, April 13.

Both Devin McLemore and Brittani Stewart earned promotions within the Dash's sales department, while Tanya Stevens has done the same in the sponsor services department. McLemore will work as a Ticket Sales and Service Representative, while Stewart is now a Group Sales Representative. Stevens is now the Dash's Sponsor Services Assistant. Also, Jessica Aveyard (Director of Entertainment), Shelby Cuthbertson (Business Development Representative), Brittany Daley (Ticket Sales and Services Representative) and Lee Masters (Business Development Representative) have joined the Dash for the 2017 season.

A High Point native and Winston-Salem State University graduate, McLemore joined the organization through the Dash's sales relationship with the Atlantic Coast Conference. While at WSSU, McLemore was a member of the Rams' baseball team.

Stewart was also a student-athlete at WSSU before joining the Dash in a seasonal capacity for the 2016 season. The Davie County High School graduate was a team captain on the Rams' volleyball team and helped the program claim its first CIAA volleyball championship.

Stevens assisted with ACC ticket sales before shifting over to the Sponsor Services department. A graduate of Mt. Tabor High School and North Carolina State University, Stevens has also worked for the NFL Players Association as a Licensing and Business Development Intern.

After an eight-year stint with the Dayton Dragons, one of Minor League Baseball's most successful teams, Aveyard has joined the Dash for the 2017 season. A Dayton native, Aveyard held several roles with her hometown team, including mascot performer, "Green Team" member and Entertainment Assistant.

Cuthbertson was a Business Development Representative with SERVPRO of South Cabarrus County before becoming a member of the Dash. She was involved with several charitable causes, including the American Red Cross and the Cabarrus County Fire and Life Safety Bowl. Cuthbertson is an alumna of UNC Charlotte. Following an internship with the Danville Braves of the Appalachian League, Daley has moved to a ticket sales role in Winston-Salem. She is a Harrisburg, Va., native and a graduate of Averett University's Sport Management program.

Masters earned a Bachelor's Degree and a J.D. from West Virginia University. Most recently, he was a member of Mountaineer Athletic Hospitality at WVU. Masters is originally from Charleston, W.Va.

All of these individuals are working toward making the 2017 season, the eighth in BB&T Ballpark, the best in Dash history. You can be part of the fun by purchasing a full- or partial-season ticket package by calling (336) 714-2287. More information is available on wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call (336) 714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

