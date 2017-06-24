Dash Earn First Victory Under Morales with Goals from Lloyd and Daly

News Release

ORLANDO - (Saturday) - The Houston Dash earned their first victory under interim head coach Omar Morales this afternoon with goals from forwards Carli Lloyd and Rachel Daly on Lifetime's NWSL Game of the Week.

Moments prior to the end of the first half, Lloyd scored her first goal of the season with a shot from outside the box. Defender Poliana found the forward outside the box after dribbling along the right sideline, and Lloyd cracked a first-touch shot into the upper left corner of the net.

Poliana tallied her second assist of the day in the 62nd minute when she found Daly inside the box. The England international beat the Pride keeper at the near post for her second goal of the season.

Rookie goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her second start for the club, and she was called into action twice in the first half. Pride forward Jasmyne Spencer found Rachel Hill unmarked at the edge of the box in the 23rd minute, but her shot went straight to Campbell.

Six minutes later, Campbell deflected a headed shot from Pride forward Marta that bounced off the crossbar for a corner kick. This is the rookie's first start since Week 2 in Seattle.

Poliana almost scored her fourth foal of the season in the 43rd minute when midfielder Andressinha found the defender inside the box. Poliana chested the ball down and then chipped it over Pride goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe but defender Steph Catley cleared the ball inches from the goal line.

The Brazilian defender had another near miss in the 79th minute when she out jumped the Pride defense on a corner kick and flicked a headed shot that cracked off the left post.

Houston returns to BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday to celebrate Pride Night as part of a double header with the Houston Dynamo. Fans that purchase a ticket to the Dash vs. Boston Breakers match will also have access to the U.S. Open Cup match between the Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City, and a concert from Stephanie Rice with Colonial Blue. For more information and tickets, visit HoustonDashSoccer.com/Pride.

