Darius Cole Signed by Rail Yard Dawgs

January 3, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
News Release
Chris Kravtchouk placed on waivers
ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Darius Cole has been signed to a contract. Additionally, Chris Kravtchouk has been placed on waivers.
Cole opened the season with the Birmingham Bulls where he played in 18 games with one goal and four assists. He spent the 2016-17 season in the FHL with the Danville Dashers where he totaled 19 goals and 27 assists over 55 games. The Littleton, Colorado native is in his second full pro season out of Northland College.
Kravtchouk was a member of the opening night roster and had played in 23 games for the Dawgs with a goal and five assists.
An updated roster is attached.
Roanoke hits the ice on Thursday night in Macon against the Mayhem. Puck drop in Georgia is scheduled for 7:35 PM. The Dawgs will then return home to host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 PM.
