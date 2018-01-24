DANVERS NATIVE OLSZAK, ROBERTSON BOLSTER 2018 NAVIGATORS LINEUP

News Release

LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators continued to unveil their roster for the 2018 Futures Collegiate Baseball League season on Tuesday, as general manager Bill Terlecky announced the signings of University of Southern Maine infielder Andrew Olszak, a Danvers native, and LIU Post outfielder Drew Robertson.

"We're excited to welcome Andrew and Drew to the Navigators as we begin to finalize our group of position players on the 2018 roster," said Terlecky. "We've already established some solid depth on the mound and behind the plate, so these players will add two more college-experienced bats and athleticism to our lineup this summer."

Olszak hit .314 with 13 doubles, a triple, 34 RBI, and 21 runs scored during his standout rookie season at USM. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound shortstop recorded multiple hits in 17 of the Huskies' 47 games and was a two-time Little East Conference Rookie of the Week in 2017. He then earned North Shore Baseball League Rookie of the Year and All-Star honors over the summer after hitting .407 in 23 games for the Beverly Recs. Olszak earned All-Star honors from The Salem News three times and was a two-time team MVP for the Danvers Falcons during his four-year high school career.

Robertson calls Roosevelt, N.Y., home and played two seasons of varsity ball at Roswell High School in Georgia. The 6-foot, 200-pound outfielder is a current freshman in the Division 2 program, which competes in the East Coast Conference. He played for several different organizations on the summer circuit en route to college, including the Long Island Threshers.

Both players are members of teams that made NCAA tournament runs last season. Olszak helped USM - the No. 15 team in national preseason rankings released by earlier this month to a championship game appearance at the Division 3 New York Regional; he earned All-Tournament honors after a 12-hit performance over six games, including three elimination contests. Robertson begins his collegiate career after the Pioneers advanced to the Division 2 East Region semifinal round.

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season, which begins on May 31.

