Dansk Returns & Garrison Recalled

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that goaltender Oscar Dansk has been returned on loan while defenseman Jason Garrison has been recalled from loan by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 23-year-old Dansk joined the Golden Knights organization in July 2017 as a free agent and was expected to be part of the Wolves goaltending tandem this season. However, when the injury bug bit Vegas' No. 1 and 2 netminders in October, Dansk was called to join the Golden Knights after making just one appearance for the Wolves.

Dansk made his NHL debut on Oct. 21 against the St. Louis Blues when he replaced the injured Malcolm Subban in the third period. He gave up a goal on the first shot he faced, but went on to make 10 saves through regulation and overtime to help the Golden Knights secure the victory.

The Stockholm native appeared in three more games for Vegas, including his first NHL start on Oct. 24 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Through four games and three starts, Dansk compiled a 3-0-0 record with a 1.78 goals-against average and .946 save percentage. Then Dansk suffered an injury that sidelined the netminder since Oct. 30.

Prior to being recalled by Vegas on Oct. 19, Dansk's only Wolves appearance was a 6-5 overtime loss on Oct. 7 against the Texas Stars in which he made 30 saves.

Garrison, a veteran of more than 500 NHL games, has skated in 33 contests for Chicago and is the team's top-scoring blueliner with four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. He is eighth in team scoring.

Dansk will be with the Wolves when the team travels to Arizona to wrap their season series against the Tucson Roadrunners. The two games - Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27 - are both set for 8 p.m. at Tucson Convention Center. Friday's game will be broadcast on The U Too while Saturday's contest will be televised on CW50.


