Daniel Sprong Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
Sprong posted nine goals, five assists, 14 points and one hat trick in December
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Daniel Sprong has been selected as CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for December.
Sprong tallied nine goals - including three game-winners - and five assists for 14 points in 12 games for the Penguins in December before earning a recall to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL). Among the rookie's scoring outburst in December was his second hat trick of the season on Dec. 29 - part of a four-point effort in a 5-1 win over Hartford.
A second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong is tied for second among all AHL skaters with 18 goals and ranks fifth among league rookies with 28 points in 29 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. Sprong, a 20-year-old native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, leads all Penguins with 18 goals and 28 points this season, as well.
Sprong is the third Penguins player in team history to earn CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month, joining forward Jake Guentzel (2016-17) and goaltender John Curry (2007-08). All three players earned Rookie of the Month honors for their play in the month of December.
Sprong will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming home game in recognition of his achievement.
The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 3, as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers visit Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop between the Penguins and Sound Tigers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2018
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING SAM KURKER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Assign Forward Keegan Iverson to Manchester (ECHL) - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Harkins Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Sound Tigers Open Road Trip Tonight in Pennsylvania - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN FORWARD ZAC DALPE, D-MAN DEAN KUKAN TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN FORWARD ZAC DALPE, D-MAN DEAN KUKAN TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Outlast IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Forward Chase Lang to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Michael Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender - Manitoba Moose
- Mike Amadio Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month - Ontario Reign
- Daniel Sprong Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amadio, Sprong, Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Husso Stopped 54 of 55 Shots Faced During Last Two Starts - San Antonio Rampage
- P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/27/17 - 1/2/18 - Providence Bruins
- San Antonio's Ville Husso Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Penguins Kick off New Year against Division Rivals - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- SPECTRA INTRODUCES NEW 'HOCKEY HAPPY HOUR' IN THE COMCAST COLISEUM CLUB AT THE XL CENTER - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Leach Named Atlantic Division Coach for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Recall Wydo and Gardiner from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco, Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Forward A.J. Greer from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa's Comeback Attempt Falls Short against Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Fritz Recalled by New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Edge Iowa to Extend Point Streak - Chicago Wolves
- Hellebuyck Named First Star of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- COACHES NAMED FOR 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - AHL
- BLUE JACKETS ADD ZAC DALPE TO ROSTER ON EMERGENCY RECALL FROM MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Condors Close 2017 with 3-1 Win in Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Fly into New Year on Three-Game Winning Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Antonio Scores in Final Second to Defeat San Diego - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolf Pack Release Branden Troock from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Reassign Wydo and Gardiner to ECHL - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Visit Toronto, Rochester Next Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms