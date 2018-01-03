Daniel Sprong Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month

News Release

Sprong posted nine goals, five assists, 14 points and one hat trick in December

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Daniel Sprong has been selected as CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Sprong tallied nine goals - including three game-winners - and five assists for 14 points in 12 games for the Penguins in December before earning a recall to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL). Among the rookie's scoring outburst in December was his second hat trick of the season on Dec. 29 - part of a four-point effort in a 5-1 win over Hartford.

A second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong is tied for second among all AHL skaters with 18 goals and ranks fifth among league rookies with 28 points in 29 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. Sprong, a 20-year-old native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, leads all Penguins with 18 goals and 28 points this season, as well.

Sprong is the third Penguins player in team history to earn CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month, joining forward Jake Guentzel (2016-17) and goaltender John Curry (2007-08). All three players earned Rookie of the Month honors for their play in the month of December.

Sprong will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming home game in recognition of his achievement.

