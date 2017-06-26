Daniel Johnson Wins SAL Player of the Week Award

News Release

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - On Monday afternoon, the South Atlantic League announced Hagerstown Suns outfielder Daniel Johnson is the SAL Player of the Week for June 19 through June 25 after batting .471 (8-for-17) with three home runs, seven runs batted in, and four runs scored. He homered twice on Sunday afternoon as the Suns earned their third win in a four-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in Hagerstown.

Johnson leads all Class A hitters with 16 home runs this season after hitting just one in 62 games with the Auburn Doubledays in Class A Short Season last year. The 21-year-old leads the SAL with a .565 slugging percentage and 139 total bases. After 66 games, he's batting .301 with a .934 OPS that's fourth-best among all SAL hitters.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound New Mexico State alum was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the fifth round last year and is currently ranked 26th-best among all Nationals prospects by MLB Pipeline. Johnson's combination of power at the plate and defense at all three outfield spots earned him a start in right field for the SAL Northern Division All-Stars on June 20 in Columbia, South Carolina. He also competed against seven other sluggers in the SAL Home Run Derby on June 19.

Johnson is the first Hagerstown Sun to be named SAL Player or Pitcher of the Week in 2017. The Suns (3-1, 41-32) begin an eight-game road trip across the SAL Northern Division on Monday at Delmarva with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The Suns return home to Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown on July 4 for an Independence Day matchup with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 4:05 p.m.


