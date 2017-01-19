Daniel Jackson Re-Signs with Energy FC

January 19, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - OKC Energy FC News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY- Energy FC re-signed midfielder Daniel Jackson, Head Coach Jimmy Nielsen announced today. The contract is pending USL and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

Jackson, a 6-1 forward from Maryland appeared in two matches for Energy FC last season before suffering a season-ending injury. One of the fastest players on the roster, Jackson was drafted by Real Salt Lake in the 2014 MLS Superdraft. Professionally, he has 34 games worth of experience with Charlotte Independence and Carolina RailHawks.

Prior to being drafted by Real Salt Lake, Jackson played collegiately with Cumberland University and Coker College in South Carolina. During his two seasons with Coker College, he earned Third Team and First Team All Conference honors. With the Cobras, he appeared in 33 games, scored 21 goals and added seven assists.

"He was unlucky with a bad injury last year, " said Nielsen. " I thought he was off to a great start with us when he got injured. During the time of his rehab, he's been very professional and worked extremely hard. I have a feeling he will be mentally and physically stronger than ever when we open our training in a couple of weeks."

Jackson joins forwards Wojciech Wojcik, Miguel Gonzalez, Danni KÃ¶nig; midfielders Luis Martinez, Daniel Gonzalez, Alejandro Covarrubias, Alex Dixon, Juan Guzman and Philip Rasmussen; defenders Sam Fink, Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Michael Harris, David Diosa, Mickey Daly and Coady Andrews and goalkeepers Cody Laurendi, C.J. Cochran and Jacob Lissek as players officially signed for the 2017 season.

