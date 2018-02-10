Danforth's Monster Night Lifts Cincinnati to Overtime Victory

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (27-18-2-0) defeated the Wichita Thunder, 5-4 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forward Justin Danforth netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and dished out two assists, while forwards Alex Kile, Justin Vaive, and Daniel Muzito-Bagenda chipped in lone tallies for Cincinnati. Forward Jesse Schultz reached a major career milestone in the win as well, earning his 800th professional point as a part of a three-assist night.

After the Thunder took a 2-0 lead 7:41 into the first on goals from forwards Dyson Stevenson and Lane Bauer, Cincinnati got on the board late in the frame when Danforth found Kile who was cutting in front of the net, and he slid a backhander five-hole to trim the Cyclones deficit to 2-1.

The Cyclones wasted little time evening the game up, as just 3:46 into the second Schultz took a shot from the right circle that was deflected in by Vaive to tie the game, 2-2.

Midway through the period, Cincinnati took the lead on the power play when Schultz forced a turnover in the neutral zone and sent a pass to Danforth who launched a shot from the left circle to take their first lead of the game, 3-2. The assist marked the 800th point of Schultz's professional career.

Cincinnati's lead was short-lived as with a little under two minutes remaining in the frame, when forward Nick Latta pulled the Thunder level with the Cyclones, 3-3, after 40 minutes.

The third period saw Cincinnati's power play strike again just 35 seconds in when defenseman Eric Knodel sent a pass to Muzito-Bagenda who hammered a shot from the left circle to give the Cyclones the lead back, 4-3.

Wichita managed to tie the game with 1:45 left in regulation when Stevenson netted his second of the night to even the game, 4-4, and force overtime.

In the extra session, Cincinnati needed just 2:22 to collect their fifth win in a row when forward Brandon McNally took a shot that was tipped in by Danforth out front to give the Cyclones the 5-4 overtime win.

The Cyclones were outshot, 30-18 on the evening, with goaltender Jason Kasdorf stopping 26 in the win. Cyclones wrap up their two-game series with Wichita and their four-game homestand on Tuesday night, with the face-off scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

