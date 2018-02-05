Dan Karcher Returns to the Microphone in 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Dan Karcher, the voice of the Sky Sox, along with his new broadcast partner Erik Bremer, are set to call the 2018 Sky Sox season live on XTRA Sports 1300.

Karcher enters his 29th season with the Sky Sox as the team's primary play-by-play broadcaster. Previously, he has broadcasted for professional baseball teams in Iowa, Bakersfield and Fresno, California and Springfield, Illinois. Raised in Southern California, Karcher received his M.A. degree in speech communications from Bowling Green State University and his B.A. degree in broadcast communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Bremer, who spent last season as a play-by-play broadcaster with the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, was recently hired in the same capacity by the Colorado Springs Sky Sox for the 2018 season.

Bremer, 22, has announced games for the Wareham Gatemen of the collegiate Cape Cod League and called a variety of sports for the Big Ten Network during his time as a student at Northwestern University. He spent parts of the last two seasons as an intern and communications consultant with the Minnesota Twins.

All 140 games, including pre and post-game shows, will be broadcast live for a ninth straight year on XTRA Sports 1300 and streamed live on the Internet via the XTRA Sports app or at skysox.com. In addition, all home games will be live at MiLB.tv. The 2018 Sky Sox baseball season begins April 5 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The home opener is scheduled for April 10 against the New Orleans Baby Cakes when the Sky Sox will dress as the 1900-era Colorado Springs Millionaires to kick off their "Cheers to 45 More Years" season-long celebration. For information about the Sky Sox and the 2018 season at Security Service Field, please call (719) 597-1449 or email info@skysox.com. Get the latest Sky Sox news online at www.skysox.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @skysox.

