Dallas Stars Recall Jason Dickinson
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dickinson, 22, has appeared in 13 games with Dallas this season registering 12 shots and ten penalty minutes. In 33 games played with Texas this season, he has produced 22 points (16-6=22) and his 16 goals are second on the team.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Georgetown, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018
- Rangers Recall Brandon Halverson from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Senators at the Yardmen Arena on Family Day - Belleville Senators
- Senators to Welcome Mick Foley as Part of Team's Tribute to Wrestling Night - Belleville Senators
- Heat Open up Weekend Series at Home against San Jose Starting Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Spencer Watson Reassigned from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Bring Your Dog Game, Toy Night and Winning Wednesday Upcoming - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears Clash with Rocket in First Ever Meeting - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Vinni Lettieri to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host Alumni and Blackout Cancer Next Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies - February 16 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Face Senators on Friday Night - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Head up I-95 to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Coreau Earns 12th Career Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coreau, Grand Rapids Tops Manitoba 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Special Teams Power Wolves to Franchise-Record 13th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.