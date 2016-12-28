Dallas Stars Reassign Jason Dickinson

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Jason Dickinson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dickinson, 21, has appeared in two games with Dallas in 2016-17 and has yet to record a point. The forward has registered 14 points (4-1014) in 19 AHL games with Texas this season. Dickinson ranks sixth on Texas with a +7 plus/minus rating and shares fifth among team forwards with 10 assists.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Georgetown, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

