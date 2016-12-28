Dallas Stars Reassign Jason Dickinson
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Jason Dickinson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dickinson, 21, has appeared in two games with Dallas in 2016-17 and has yet to record a point. The forward has registered 14 points (4-1014) in 19 AHL games with Texas this season. Dickinson ranks sixth on Texas with a +7 plus/minus rating and shares fifth among team forwards with 10 assists.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Georgetown, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
