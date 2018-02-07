Dallas Stars 2018 Training Camp to be Held at CenturyLink Arena

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID (2/7/18) - The stars come out in Boise this September when the Dallas Stars visit CenturyLink Arena. The Stars, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Idaho Steelheads, announced on Wednesday that they will host their 2018 Training Camp in downtown Boise, the first time the team has ever held its camp in Idaho.

Stars coaches, players, and prospects will gather at CenturyLink Arena from September 14th to September 16th as they prepare for the 26th season of Dallas Stars hockey.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Dallas Stars for training camp and to give our fans an opportunity to see the best of the best on the ice here in Idaho," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "We have been trying to bring an NHL event to CenturyLink Arena for years and we are thrilled that everything has come together for this summer."

"I think the Stars players are going to enjoy our facilities and everything that Boise has to offer, and Steelheads fans will be on hand to see world-class players in practice and game action."

Fans will have the chance to see NHL players hit the ice. Training camp will consist of team practices and conclude with the Victory Green vs. White Intrasquad Scrimmage on September 16th.

"The Idaho Steelheads have been a tremendous affiliate of ours for fourteen seasons," said Dallas Stars President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Lites. "In holding our training camp there, we're thrilled to give their fans the chance to appreciate Dallas Stars hockey up close and in person."

Steelheads season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the scrimmage, after which tickets will be made available to the general public. Dates to purchase tickets, and further details and ice times, will be released for the camp at a later date.

The Steelheads have been the ECHL affiliate of the Stars since 2005, as well as during the 2003-04 season. Ten Steelheads have gone on to play in the NHL with Dallas, most recently last season when forwards Justin Dowling and Gemel Smith debuted with the Stars. Smith remains with the parent club this year.

This will be the first NHL event held at CenturyLink Arena since 1997, when the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings christened the then-new arena with a preseason game.

Tickets are on sale for the Steelheads upcoming series against the Colorado Eagles, beginning February 14th at CenturyLink Arena. For tickets to any Steelheads home game, contact the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at (208) 383-0080 or visit idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.