Dallas Sidekicks Square off with El Paso Coyotes

Allen, TX- The El Paso Coyotes visit the Allen Center Event for the 2nd

time during the 2016-17 season when they challenge the Dallas Sidekicks on January 22 at 3:00 pm. The Sidekicks enter the match with a 5-8 record, while the El Paso Coyotes are 0-11.

The Sidekicks offense is averaging 7.2 goals per game and scoring 37% of their power play goals. The team is also killing 75% of their penalties. Forward Cameron Brown leads the team in goals with 23. Brown also leads the team in points with 34.

Cameron Brown has scored in 24 consecutive Major Arena Soccer League matches and will be hoping to extend his record against Turlock on Saturday night.

Cameron Brown achieved his feat for the Dallas Sidekicks across two seasons in 2015-16. Brown missed game 12 of last season at Brownsville, but he scored at least one goal in games 9, 10, 11, and 13-20 of last season as well as all 13 games of this year.

El Paso is averaging 5.9 goals per game and scoring 26% of their power play goal. David Salas leads the coyotes with 11 goals. Last week, El Paso hired a new head coach, Jose Luis Trevino Ruiz, from Monterrey. The Sidekicks have faced El Paso three times so far during the 2016-17 MASL campaign but this isn't the same team they faced in December.

Last week El Paso also signed several new players one of which is Native of Matamoros, Mexico, Diego Rodriguez is a powerful offensive midfielder/forward who's more commonly known as "The Tank" for his solid physique and strong and unique style of play. He started playing for the Syracuse Silver Knights after playing and scoring 10 goals for the Brownsville Barracudas in the MASL last year. The team also signed 5 additional players to their roster last week.

The Sidekicks will be holding a Faith & Family Fun Day on January 22nd. The day will be filled with kids activities, games on the concourse, inflatables and giveaways. January 22nd is also $2.00 popcorn, hotdog and soda.

Updates of the game and all live stats for this match can be found at www.maslsoccer.com, as well as a live broadcast at MASL TV in our Youtube channel.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 regular season are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and on Ticketmaster.com. Season ticket packages, group outings, and suite offerings are available by calling 469-200-GOAL or emailing tickets@dallassidekicks.com. To get the latest Sidekicks updates, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram @GoSidekicks or on Facebook at facebook.com/GoSidekicks.

