Dallas Sidekicks Fall to Soles De Sonora Friday Night

December 31, 2016 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Dallas Sidekicks News Release





Allen, Texas- The Dallas Sidekicks fall to 4-6 in Major Arena Soccer League play with an 8-4 lose Friday night to Soles De Sonora.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. Soles De Sonora got out to an early 2-0 lead after the first quarter with goals scored by Frank Tayou and Erick Rosas. The game started to get chippy towards the end of the first quarter and it carried on throughout the game.

The Sidekicks came out hot in the second quarter, scoring 3 goals of their own to tie the game 3-3 at halftime. The Sidekicks' goals were scored by Jamie Lovegrove, Ray Aguayo and Cameron Brown. Cameron Brown broke Tatu's record on Friday night as he became the first Dallas Sidekicks to score in 21 consecutive Major Arena Soccer League matches. Daniel Lopez found the back of the net to even the game up at halftime.

Soles De Sonora came out firing in the third quarter with goals scored by Christian EnrÃ-quez, Raymundo Contreras and Frank Tatyou. Cameron Brown scored his second goal of the night and also scored the last goal the Sidekicks as Sonora defense tightened down.

Sonora gained all momentum in the fourth quarter and closed out the game strong on a 2-0 goal run with Enrique Miranda scoring two goals.

Fans will get a chance to see the Sidekicks in action again next weekend at www.MASL.tv when the Sidekicks travel to play Florida Tropics on January 6 (7:35 EST) and Baltimore Blast on January 7 at (7:05 p.m. EST).

Individual tickets for 2016-17 home games are now on sale. Season and group tickets are available by calling 469-200-GOAL or emailing tickets@dallassidekicks.com. To get the latest team updates, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram @GoSidekicks or on Facebook at facebook.com/GoSidekicks .

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2016

Dallas Sidekicks Fall to Soles De Sonora Friday Night - Dallas Sidekicks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.