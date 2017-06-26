Dallas Re-Signs Forward Mark McNeill

News Release

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Mark McNeill to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

McNeill, 24, appeared in one game for Dallas and recorded one shot and one blocked shot. He split the majority of the season between Rockford and Texas of the American Hockey League (AHL). In total, he appeared in 79 AHL regular-season contests and posted 39 points (9-3039).

In his career, McNeill has played 294 regular-season AHL games over the span of six seasons with Rockford and Texas. In total, he has posted 168 points (75-93168). He has also competed in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games, all for Rockford, tallying six points (3-36), and he was named an AHL All-Star in 2015. He has played in two NHL games for Chicago and Dallas.

McNeill competed for Canada at the 2011 U-18 World Junior Championship, contributing six points (0-66) in seven games, and the 2013 World Junior Championship, appearing in six contests.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound native of Langley, B.C. was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (18th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Dallas from Chicago, along with a fourth-round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, in exchange for Johnny Oduya, on Feb. 28, 2017.

