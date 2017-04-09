April 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars
News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned the following six players to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL):
Jason Dickinson - Forward Remi Elie - Forward Denis Gurianov - Forward Julius Honka - Defense Mark McNeill - Forward Gemel Smith - Forward
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2017
- Checkers Shoot Down Stars 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Fall Short in Charlotte, 3-1 - Texas Stars
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens - San Antonio Rampage
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Butler Recalled Under Emergency Conditions - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Joel Vermin, Michael Bournival To Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Assigns Six Players to Texas - Texas Stars
- Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Transaction: Robert Hagg Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Magnus Hellberg - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Monsters Left Wing Sonny Milano - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Adds McPherson, Houk and Miceli on Tryout Agreements - Texas Stars
- Shinkaruk Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Reign Cruise Past Gulls on Military Appreciation Night - Ontario Reign
- Monster Mash Leads Hogs to 4-2 Win in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Topple Griffins, 4-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Vault into First Place - Chicago Wolves