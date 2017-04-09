Dallas Assigns Six Players to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned the following six players to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL):

Jason Dickinson - Forward Remi Elie - Forward Denis Gurianov - Forward Julius Honka - Defense Mark McNeill - Forward Gemel Smith - Forward

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

