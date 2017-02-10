Dallas Assigns Julius Honka to Texas
February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Julius Honka to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League.
Honka, 21, has registered four assists (0-44) in 10 games with Dallas this season. The defenseman has also recorded 21 points (5-1621) in 30 games with Texas in 2016-17. Honka ranks fourth on the club in assists (16) and shares fourth in points (21), while he leads team defenseman in both categories and shares second in goals (5).
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of Jyvaskyla, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are currently playing their eighth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full season, 24-game, 12-game and six-game ticket packages for the 2016-17 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
