Dal Colle, Johnston and Fritz Return to the Sound Tigers

News Release

DAL COLLE, JOHNSTON AND FRITZ RETURN TO THE SOUND TIGERSIslanders loan trio to players to Bridgeport prior to this weekend's doubleheader

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (January 26, 2018) - The New York Islanders announced today forwards Michael Dal Colle, Ross Johnston and Tanner Fritz have been loaned to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Dal Colle, 21, earned his first NHL recall earlier this month and played four games with the Islanders, including his NHL debut in the club's 7-2 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 13. At the AHL level, Dal Colle is eighth on the Sound Tigers in scoring with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 34 games this season. He is also fourth on the team in helpers during his second full season in the AHL.

A native of Woodbridge, Ont., Dal Colle ranked fifth on the Sound Tigers in scoring last season, collecting 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 75 games as a rookie. He made his professional debut on Apr. 15, 2016 against the Portland Pirates and scored his first pro goal in just his sixth game on Oct. 21, 2016 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Prior to turning pro, Dal Colle played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals and Kingston Frontenacs from 2012-16. He earned 316 points (131 goals, 185 assists) and a plus-76 rating in 246 career games, and helped Oshawa win the 2015 Memorial Cup Championship while playing with Islanders prospect Mitch Vande Sompel. The 6'3, 198-pound forward was also named to the 2015 CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team in 2014-15 and was selected as an OHL All-Star three times.

Dal Colle was selected by the Islanders in the first round (#5 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Johnston, 23, played three games with the Islanders during their recent road trip and recorded two points (one goal, one assist), including his first NHL goal in a 2-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights last night. He also logged a plus-one rating and 15 penalty minutes.

In the AHL this season, Johnston has collected 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 37 games with the Sound Tigers and his 113 penalty minutes are second in the League. He also registered a career-high 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and 135 penalty minutes with Bridgeport last season.

A native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Johnston made his NHL debut with the Islanders on April 10, 2016 against the Philadelphia Flyers. In addition to four NHL outings, he has earned 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 140 games at the AHL level - all with the Sound Tigers.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'4, 225-pound forward played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2011-15. He notched 91 points (42 goals, 49 assists) in 195 games between the Moncton Wildcats, Victoriaville Tigres and Charlottetown Islanders - his hometown team. Johnston served as an alternate captain with both Victoriaville and Charlottetown.

Fritz, 26, played eight games with the Islanders this season, including his NHL debut on Jan. 2 against the Boston Bruins. In addition, Fritz has 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 32 games with Bridgeport this season and was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, but will not play in the event due to his recent NHL call-up. The Grand Prairie, Alberta native leads the Sound Tigers in points, assists and multi-point games (12), and is tied for 10th in the AHL in scoring.

The Islanders signed Fritz to a two-way (NHL/AHL) deal on Mar. 29, 2016. Last season, Fritz scored 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 63 games and has collected 89 points (31 goals, 58 assists) in 111 career AHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Fritz played four seasons at Ohio State University (Big Ten), captaining the team during his senior season. Fritz scored 110 points (36 goals, 74 assists) in 142 collegiate games and won back-to-back Big Ten Sportsmanship Awards in 2014 and 2015 while playing for the Buckeyes.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers hit the road this evening to rematch the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center. Fans can follow all of the live action on the 6ed2bbf68eb40241cb2f1 Sound Tigers Radio Network and b558b9228fb1bff82ae1a AHL Live, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Marvel Night: Meet Spiderman, Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America this Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Sound Tigers host the Hershey Bears at Webster Bank Arena. Special ticket packages are available now through Friday afternoon that include access to the game, a superhero t-shirt and more, starting at just $25. 7e995e185e89a86aa06a4 Click here for tickets and more information on Marvel Night, or call the team's front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Don't Go It Alone: Whether it's a corporate outing, a fundraiser, or just friends getting together, a group outing with the Sound Tigers will guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with fast-paced action on the ice, great music, promotions and contests at an affordable price. The Sound Tigers have a variety of packages and promotional events to offer. Please call the team's front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 for more information on the benefits of bringing your group to a future game!

