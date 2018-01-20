Dahlstrom, Highmore Named to AHL All-Star Team

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League today announced defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and forward Matthew Highmore will represent the Rockford IceHogs at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino in Utica, N.Y. The All-Star selection is the first for each of the two players during their respective AHL careers.

Dahlstrom and Highmore will replace defenseman Erik Gustafsson and forward Vinnie Hinostroza, who were recalled by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season. Dahlstrom, 22, has tallied a career-high 19 points on three goals and 16 assists through 39 games in 2017-18. He currently leads all IceHogs defenseman in scoring and ranks third overall among Hogs skaters in points behind only fellow All-Star selection Highmore and Anthony Louis. Dahlstrom has also skated to an even-or-better rating in 29 of his 39 appearances this season and ranks first on the team with an overall plus/minus rating of +13.

The Stockholm, Sweden native notched Rockford's second-longest point streak of the season when he found the scoresheet in each of the first five games of December. Dahlstrom totaled nine points (1g, 8a) over that streak, including collecting his first career three-point effort (1g, 2a) on Dec. 9 vs. Grand Rapids.

The blueliner originally made his North American professional debut with the IceHogs during the 2014-15 season. He has combined for 31 points (9g, 22a) and 38 penalty minutes in 115 career AHL games with Rockford over the last four years.

Highmore, 21, leads the team in both overall scoring and goals through his first 41 game this season. The forward has potted 17 goals to rank third in the league among active AHL rookies in goals, and combined for 26 points to rank 10th overall in rookie scoring. In addition, following last night's game in Cleveland, Highmore became the AHL's first rookie to eclipse 100 shots on goal for the season. He leads all league rookies with 102 total shots on goal in 2017-18.

The native of Halifax, Novia Scotia originally made his professional debut with a two-point effort for Rockford on Oct. 7 at Cleveland. He has notched a pair of three-game point streaks thus far this year and netted hat tricks on Nov. 22 vs. Iowa and Dec. 28 at the Wild. Prior to making his pro debut, Highmore helped lead Saint John to the 2016-17 QMJHL championship by collecting a team-high 89 points and 55 assists. He totaled 247 points (90g, 157a) through five seasons with the Sea Dogs from 2012-17, and currently holds the team's all-time record for career assists.

Fans can watch Dahlstrom and Highmore at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic during the live national broadcast on NHL Network in the United States and on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW in Canada. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition is set for Sunday, Jan. 28 (7 p.m.), followed by the AHL All-Star Game on Monday, Jan. 29 (6 p.m).

