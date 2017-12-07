News Release

G John Muse Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have placed defenseman Brandon Manning and goaltender Michal Neuvirth on injured reserve and have recalled from loan defenseman T.J. Brennan and goaltender Alex Lyon. In a separate transaction, the Phantoms have recalled from loan goaltender John Muse from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 28-year-old blueliner from Moorestown, New Jersey, Brennan is in the midst of his ninth professional season and has tallied two goals, 13 assists and 15 total points in 17 games with Lehigh Valley this year. He's coming off a season in which he paced all Phantoms in scoring with 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team for the third time in his impressive career.

A two-time Eddie Shore Award winner as the AHL's best defenseman (2013-14, 2015-16), Brennan has compiled 136 goals, 258 assists and 394 total points across 536 career AHL games in time with the Portland Pirates, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies, Rockford IceHogs and Phantoms.

A second-round selection (#31 overall) by Buffalo in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, he's appeared in 53 career NHL games during which he's recorded five goals, eight assists and 13 total points in stints with the Sabres, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

A 24-year-old goaltender from Baudette, Minnesota, Lyon is currently in his second professional campaign and has produced an 8-6-1 record in 16 appearances this season to go along with a 3.31 goals-against average coupled with an .894 save percentage. The 6'1", 200-pound netminder finished tied for fourth among all AHL goaltenders with 27 wins last season in a year in which he produced a 2.74 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

Before starting his professional career, Lyon spent three seasons at Yale University where he compiled a 50-29-14 overall record in 93 appearances with the Bulldogs to go along with a stellar 1.88 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

A 29-year-old netminder from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse is in his seventh professional season and has produced a 6-3-1 mark in 10 games with Reading this season to go along with a 2.51 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. He appeared in 14 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans last season and has appeared in 159 career AHL outings during his pro career having amassed a 76-57-9 overall record.

