D Mark Alt Returned to Lehigh Valley

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have returned on loan defenseman Mark Alt .

A 26-year-old blueliner from St. Paul, Minnesota, Alt is in the midst of his fifth professional season and has registered five goals, four assists and nine total points in 16 games with the Phantoms this year. Tenth on the Phantoms' franchise list with 253 games played, he's compiled 17 goals, 60 assists, 77 points and 113 penalty minutes in his AHL career.

A second-round selection (#53 overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Alt is coming off his third recall to Philadelphia this season where he's appeared in eight total games with the Flyers.

The Phantoms are back in action tonight as they complete their two-game weekend series with the Charlotte Checkers at PPL Center. Tonight's game is Retro Night as we celebrate the totally righteous decade that was the 1980's. Fans are encouraged to come to the game dressed in their best 80's attire and then stick around after the game for a Post-Game Specialty Retro Jersey Auction in The Morning Call Club. A limited number of tickets remain for tonight's clash in downtown Allentown and can be purchased online HERE.

Reserve your group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]!

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter ( @lvphantoms) and Instagram ( @lehighvalleyphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team posted its highest win total (48) and highest standings point total (101) in more than a decade. Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 21 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 11 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).

Contact:

Dan Fremuth

dfremuth@phantomshockey.com

Cell: 406-672-0438

Lehigh Valley Phantoms, PPL Center, 701 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101

